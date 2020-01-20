Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Diamonds is a diamond exploration and development company. It has properties located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. “

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.50 price target on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Mountain Province Diamonds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPVD opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $186.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.07. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mountain Province Diamonds will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the third quarter valued at about $3,924,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the period. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.