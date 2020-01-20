Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also commented on RBGLY. ValuEngine lowered RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

RECKITT BENCKIS/S stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $17.28.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

