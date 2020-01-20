Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) to “Hold”

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded Taseko Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.90.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $0.61 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.79.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $62.44 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Taseko Mines by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,082,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 751,444 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Taseko Mines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 168,889 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Taseko Mines by 1,341.7% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,338,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 3,106,772 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $926,000.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

