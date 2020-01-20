Zacks: Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Republic First Bancorp an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,341,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 33,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 95,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 48.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.96 million, a PE ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 0.86. Republic First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 0.46%.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.