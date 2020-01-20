Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZLAB. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Zai Lab stock opened at $53.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.40. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Zai Lab by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,932,000 after purchasing an additional 220,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,807,000 after purchasing an additional 168,643 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

