Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €46.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.31% from the stock’s previous close.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Macquarie set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.71 ($49.66).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €46.61 ($54.20) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.05. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

