Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Zynga were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Zynga by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Zynga by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 166.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga Inc has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $97,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,331.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $362,358.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 611,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,187,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,256,980 shares of company stock valued at $14,456,146. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

