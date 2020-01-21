-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.12). Evolent Health reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $220.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVH. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $11.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $962.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, President Seth Blackley acquired 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 71.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,612 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 62.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,789 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 844,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,236,000 after purchasing an additional 548,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

