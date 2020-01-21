$0.08 EPS Expected for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.11. Cardlytics reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

In other news, Director Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $5,891,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,792.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $66,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,522 shares of company stock valued at $24,114,202. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cardlytics by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDLX stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 1.72. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $90.50.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

