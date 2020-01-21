$0.17 EPS Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Rollins posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 70.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 2,219.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 9.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $35.86 on Friday. Rollins has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.