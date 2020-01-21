-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.86.

In related news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 317,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,506 in the last three months. 22.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,839,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 500,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADAP opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

