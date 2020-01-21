-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Teladoc Health posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

TDOC stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $98.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $717,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,099 shares of company stock worth $5,151,311 in the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2,939.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,432,000 after buying an additional 588,794 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,335,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after purchasing an additional 572,388 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after purchasing an additional 558,650 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 556,269 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 319,556 shares during the period.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.