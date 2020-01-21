-$0.38 EPS Expected for Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.36). Kindred Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,461.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%.

KIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.40. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 540,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 44.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 5.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 742,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

