$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) to post sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diplomat Pharmacy.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.15). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Diplomat Pharmacy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of DPLO opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $302.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the third quarter worth approximately $7,073,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

