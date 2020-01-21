$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. W. R. Grace & Co posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.44 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 73.68%. W. R. Grace & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

GRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 7.1% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 83,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 624.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 521,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

GRA opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.65. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $79.71.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

