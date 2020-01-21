$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. PepsiCo posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.26 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $141.32. The firm has a market cap of $196.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.01 and its 200-day moving average is $134.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

