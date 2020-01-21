$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) will post $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fangdd Network Group’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fangdd Network Group will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fangdd Network Group.

Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter.

DUO stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78. Fangdd Network Group has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric SaaS-empowered transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

