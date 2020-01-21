$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Kimberly Clark posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $6.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.03 and a 200-day moving average of $136.90. Kimberly Clark has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $144.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

