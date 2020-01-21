$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 72,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 463.4% in the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 80,359 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 189,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 95,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

