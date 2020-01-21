$12.97 Million in Sales Expected for Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) will post $12.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dermira’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.70 million and the highest is $13.24 million. Dermira posted sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 479%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dermira will report full-year sales of $93.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.30 million to $93.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $69.73 million, with estimates ranging from $65.76 million to $73.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dermira.

Get Dermira alerts:

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million.

DERM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Dermira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dermira by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dermira by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 216,449 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dermira by 70.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dermira by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dermira during the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DERM opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08. Dermira has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dermira (DERM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.