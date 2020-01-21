$141.64 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to report sales of $141.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.10 million and the lowest is $141.17 million. Penumbra posted sales of $120.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $543.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $543.31 million to $544.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $648.23 million, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $652.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.98 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $851,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,883.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $931,835.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,723.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,119 shares of company stock worth $6,970,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

PEN stock opened at $160.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 127.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.05 and its 200 day moving average is $157.27. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $122.40 and a 12 month high of $185.70.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

