151,953 Shares in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Bought by Vertex One Asset Management Inc.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 151,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,309,000. Tiffany & Co. accounts for 4.7% of Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TIF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.15. The stock had a trading volume of 44,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.72 and a 200-day moving average of $107.37. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TIF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

