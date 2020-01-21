$2.16 EPS Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will post $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.19. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.94.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $172.53 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $115.02 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.21. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Nixon John acquired 169,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.14. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $554,128.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,720 shares of company stock worth $9,846,273. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,448 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

