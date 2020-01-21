$217.05 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) to report $217.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.83 million and the lowest is $215.97 million. Redfin reported sales of $124.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $763.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $762.57 million to $765.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $965.30 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDFN. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 69,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,000 shares of company stock worth $3,307,730 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Redfin by 824.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after buying an additional 1,062,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,718,000 after acquiring an additional 704,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,618,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,023,000 after acquiring an additional 504,808 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in Redfin by 95.6% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 491,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.45. Redfin has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

