$23.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will post $23.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.16 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $23.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $91.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.17 billion to $92.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $93.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.59 billion to $95.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.99.

NYSE BAC opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its position in Bank of America by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 502,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

