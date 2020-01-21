275,000 Shares in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Bought by Vertex One Asset Management Inc.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 275,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,668,000. TD Ameritrade accounts for 3.1% of Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.76. 81,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,515. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $785,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

