286,000 Shares in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Acquired by Vertex One Asset Management Inc.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 286,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,000. Pattern Energy Group comprises 1.8% of Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,268,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,001,000 after buying an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pattern Energy Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,208,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,451,000 after acquiring an additional 414,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,659,000 after acquiring an additional 51,442 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,547,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,727,000 after acquiring an additional 33,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 675,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.75 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

PEGI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 41,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42, a PEG ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.31). Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 116.55%.

Pattern Energy Group Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

