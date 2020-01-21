29,571 Shares in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBT. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,697 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,671,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBT opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. Analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.19.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $2,297,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $104,352.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,003.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,482. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

