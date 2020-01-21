35,492 Shares in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 551.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MXIM stock opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $1,155,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MXIM. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

