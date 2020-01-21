-$4.40 EPS Expected for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) to report earnings per share of ($4.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($5.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($18.68) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($14.29) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO opened at $10.25 on Friday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) by 148.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,216 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

