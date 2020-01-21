$68.88 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) to announce sales of $68.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.28 million and the lowest is $67.05 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $56.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $266.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.34 million to $267.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $293.31 million, with estimates ranging from $281.49 million to $302.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 44.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Shares of HTGC opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.85. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 20.4% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 51.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

