72,500 Shares in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) Acquired by Vertex One Asset Management Inc.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,416,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,434,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,920,000. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HYAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,933. HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A Company Profile

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

