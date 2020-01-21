Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ABT opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $89.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.68.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.