ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from to in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of -0.43.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 671.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ACM Research by 106.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ACM Research by 436.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.