adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie set a €330.00 ($383.72) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Independent Research set a €295.00 ($343.02) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €292.00 ($339.53) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €282.75 ($328.78).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €309.10 ($359.42) on Monday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €292.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €279.01.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

