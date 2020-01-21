Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEIS. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

AEIS stock opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.58. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $45.09 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

