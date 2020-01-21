Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Advanced Micro Devices earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the semiconductor manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Advanced Micro Devices’ score:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $1,664,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 939,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,279,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 474,896 shares of company stock worth $17,391,343. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

