Aew UK Reit PLC (LON:AEWU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Aew UK Reit PLC (LON:AEWU) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON AEWU opened at GBX 101.54 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. Aew UK Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 102.10 ($1.34).

About Aew UK Reit

AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK.

