Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$63.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.00.

TSE:AFN opened at C$45.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.62. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$37.84 and a 52 week high of C$63.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.54.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$260.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$255.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 2.9740921 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 802.68%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

