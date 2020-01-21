Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $541.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,294,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,884,000 after purchasing an additional 919,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,540,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,620,000 after buying an additional 793,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agenus by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 309,954 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Agenus by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,167,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Agenus by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 875,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 63,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

