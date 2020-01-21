AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

AGF.B opened at C$6.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.49 million and a PE ratio of 13.10. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$4.51 and a 1-year high of C$6.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.80.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

