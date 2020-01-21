Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $52.86 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse acquired 40,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $1,249,982.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,382. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 403,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,777,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,112,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 451,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,941 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after acquiring an additional 50,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,819 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

