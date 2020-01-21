Alaska Air Group (ALK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

In other news, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $104,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,126.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 3,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $271,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $478,761 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

