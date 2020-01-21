Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of ALXN opened at $113.27 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 91,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,330,000 after acquiring an additional 43,783 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,529,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

