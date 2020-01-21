ALEXIUM INTL GR/S (OTCMKTS:AXXIY) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ALEXIUM INTL GR/S (OTCMKTS:AXXIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ALEXIUM INTL GR/S stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. ALEXIUM INTL GR/S has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72.

ALEXIUM INTL GR/S Company Profile

Alexium International Group Limited develops and sells specialty chemicals and solutions in Australia and the United States. The company offers flame retardant (FR) treatments, including Alexiflam FR for use in synthetic and synthetic-blend fabrics; Alexiflam NF for use in cotton and cotton-blends; and Alexicool, a chemical finish for fabrics.

