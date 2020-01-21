ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,086,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,125,000 after buying an additional 190,329 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,459,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,150,000 after buying an additional 115,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,825,000 after buying an additional 99,981 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In related news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $481,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $95,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALE opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. ALLETE Inc has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average of $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.13.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). ALLETE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

