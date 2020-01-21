Allot Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 10,015 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,020% compared to the typical volume of 894 put options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of ALLT opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $325.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

