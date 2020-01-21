Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

ALLY stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $68,659.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,252.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,768,000 after buying an additional 360,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,067,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,023,000 after buying an additional 1,096,715 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,463,000 after buying an additional 2,184,311 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,130,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,800,000 after buying an additional 254,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,935,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,346,000 after buying an additional 542,917 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

