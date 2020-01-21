Almeela (KZE) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Almeela token can now be bought for about $0.0962 or 0.00001109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Almeela has a total market cap of $359,183.00 and $747.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Almeela has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00022953 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000674 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Almeela Token Profile

KZE is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken.

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

