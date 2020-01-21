Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6,515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,409,352,000 after buying an additional 674,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,499.88.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,480.39 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,481.30. The stock has a market cap of $1,021.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,373.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,257.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

